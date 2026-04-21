news
Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat Official ☛ The power shift: Why the future of the electric grid will be software-defined
But here’s the challenge: modern digital secondary equipment must rely on modern IT or the innovation gap will get larger and larger. This means it needs to be treated like modern IT infrastructure, a task that overwhelms many utilities. Protection engineers cannot and should not be IT experts. They need to focus on the power system physics and not on Linux kernel tuning, data analytics, cybersecurity, or AI. To take advantage of the full power of modern technologies, we need to open the door to let other specialists take care of specific parts of substation automation.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Proving open source is ready for the industrial edge [Ed: Buzzwords]
Recent performance testing conducted by Red Hat and Intel provides the evidence needed to challenge the status quo. Our data shows that Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat Device Edge, paired with Intel hardware, meet or exceed the performance of traditional controllers. This research is a pivot point for the industry, marking a move toward a software-defined architecture that helps reduce costs and simplifies how we update and protect factory floor devices.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Integrating Red Hat Lightspeed with CrowdStrike for enhanced malware detection coverage [Ed: Reselling proprietary software that bricks systems]
Customers who use Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Lightspeed, and CrowdStrike can now immediately benefit from the addition of over 2,400 new malware signatures to their defensive arsenal. While the Red Hat Enterprise Linux malware detection service currently offers signatures from IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence coverage for all customers, joint customers of Red Hat and CrowdStrike will now have access to much broader coverage, significantly enhancing their ability to detect and mitigate malicious software and providing a more robust security posture for your Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From RAG to agentic AI: When models stop answering and start acting [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop, as usual, instead of Linux]
Generative AI (gen AI) has moved quickly from experimentation with large language models (LLMs) to a race to operationalize AI at enterprise scale. For many organizations, RAG was the first practical step, grounding model outputs in enterprise data and making gen AI usable in real business contexts. But enterprises don't run on answers, they run on execution, and this is where RAG starts to show its limits.
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy hosted control planes with OpenShift Virtualization
Enterprises adopting Red Hat OpenShift at scale increasingly look to hosted control planes (HCP) to reduce infrastructure costs, increase cluster density, and speed up cluster provisioning. When paired with KubeVirt which is an upstream project for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization where cluster worker nodes run as virtual machines (VMs) while the control plane runs as lightweight pods. This dramatically compresses the hardware footprint and enables multi-cluster scale unattainable with traditional OpenShift installation.