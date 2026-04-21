news
Open Hardware/Modding: SendspinZero, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ DIY Sendspin audio receiver supports multi-room audio synchronization, integrates with Home Assistant
SendspinZero is an open-source, DIY Sendspin audio receiver for your amplifier that relies on off-the-shelf parts costing around $10 and a 3D printed enclosure. It integrates with Home Assistant for multi-room audio synchronization. It sounds good, but what is Sendspin exactly? It’s a royalty-free, open protocol developed by the Open Home Foundation for synchronized audio playback across multiple devices and rooms.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Maker Monday: Show us your personal Raspberry Pi projects
We had an excellent time scrolling through all of the cyberdeck projects we were tagged in last week, so this Maker Monday, we’re celebrating some of our other Raspberry Pi–based favourites from the maker community, as chosen by the Raspberry Pi Official Magazine team.
-
Hackaday ☛ DIY Weather Stations Report In From Chernobyl
He has been lucky enough to keep costs down by finding an old generation GPRS SIM card that could be cloned and used across multiple devices, and thus far has had no trouble receiving signals from his many distributed stations. He’s been able to use his sensor network to track the gradual decline of radioactive emissions in the area from Cs-137, as well as keep an eye on the local weather conditions in an area few ever tread.
-
Arduino ☛ This trash-handling robot contains a whopping 11 Arduino boards
When space and cost aren’t an issue, this kind of architecture can be sensible. It let Rigsby keep the subsystems self-contained, so each Arduino’s sketch and wiring is simple and manageable. But when all of the Arduino boards work together, they can accomplish the complex behavior we see from Zeno.