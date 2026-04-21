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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Links 20/04/2026: Chatbots Motivate Manslaughter, GAFAM’s ‘Tobacco Moment’
Links for the day
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part II - It's About Politics, Not Science
Tomorrow we'll discuss what the cocaine proponents (or apologists) deem to be "ethics"
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 52 Out of 200: Phil Golding Appointed Bar Standards Board (BSB) Chief, Misogyny Must End
How many rules will they "bend" or even breach?
New
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3,400 Gemini Capsules Accessible and Known to Lupa, A Geminispace Crawler
We're about to exceed 3,400 some time soon
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When and Why I Quit Writing "Classical" GNU/Linux Advocacy Articles
I'd love to write more about why GNU/Linux is great [...] We always try to cover unique issues and break stories (exclusives)
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IBM Had Mass Layoffs Every Month This Year (Including at HashiCorp, Confluent, and Red Hat), 'Results' Due in 2 Days' Time
IBM's "media partners" seem to be engaging (propaganda and puff piece) ahead of the serenade to Wall Street
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Dr. Andy Farnell on Privacy Failings and Shallow Media Coverage
Bad media paves the way for failed societies
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Gemini Links 20/04/2026: Fahrenheit 451, Small Web Advocacy, and Offgrid Holdout
Links for the day
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Debian Has a New Project Leader (DPL)
We plan to upgrade Debian some time this month
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This Morning The Register MS Published SPAM With "AI" 36 Times in It. This is What The Register MS is Paid to Publish.
It's selling out to Ponzi schemers
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Throwing Rocks in Houses of Glass
Lots of "virtue-signalling" against ICE
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Links 20/04/2026: Brave Origin Nightly, Scuttling USAID Gives 'Soft Power' to China, and White House Gives Money to Russia (Through Oil Sales)
Links for the day
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EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part II - "Cocaine Communication Manager" Luis Berenguer is Back Without Punishment
Latest on Luis Berenguer
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Gemini Links 20/04/2026: "I Hate Computers" and "Why I de-Googled"
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 19, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, April 19, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):