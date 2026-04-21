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The French Wave
It feels like summer this week and almost all the news we see about GNU/Linux and BSD is mostly positive. The volume of "articles" (or LLM slop) that says some negative things (e.g. security FUD or "Linux" losing something) is very small, almost negligible.
It feels like the inflection point or the critical mass is already there for GNU/Linux. What France is doing this month (and later this year) will contribute to the perception of GNU/Linux maturity.
Proponents or advocates can take the back seat and let employees do the "heavy lifting" (ripping apart Windows). █
Image source: The French People Overwhelming the Hydra of Federalism