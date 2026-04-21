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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu 26.04 will block your upgrade on Thursday if your containers still use cgroup v1 —

There are a lot of reasons why I like Linux, and one of my faves is how it respects legacy hardware. We've only just seen the Linux kernel officially drop support for the i486, which was released all the way back in 1989, and only because Linus believes nobody is running Linux on an i486 these days.

However, Ubuntu's upcoming 26.04 update this coming Thursday is ditching some legacy software, and it's not going to be a slow wind-down of older apps. Long story short, if your Ubuntu installation uses cgroup v1 for its containers, you won't get the 26.04 update unless you manually migrate your container runtime to cgroup v2 before upgrading.