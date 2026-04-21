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Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts
Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).
You will be able to choose from four additional fonts to install, including the Noto Unicode font that covers most languages, along with the Noto Emoji for color emoji in browsers and apps, and Noto CJK variants for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean characters.