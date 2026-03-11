news
Sigil 2.7.5 Open-Source EPUB Ebook Editor Is Out with New Features and Bug Fixes
The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.
Sigil 2.7.5 also extends the Python Function Replace feature to allow easier creation of a SigilMatch object, adds a status message when updating the Validation result, and adds a Unicode Codepoint name to the status bar for the character after the cursor in the CodeView.