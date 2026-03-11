news
For months, my Bluetooth headphones worked flawlessly on Linux
For months, my Bluetooth headphones worked flawlessly on Linux. Paired once, connected instantly, pressed play, and music, videos, and calls behaved exactly the way they should, on a modern Linux computer. No drama, no fiddling, no ancient Linux audio nightmares. Then the gremlins showed up. First, it was the occasional stutter or random disconnects. Sometimes the headphones connected but produced no sound at all. Other times, the audio quality suddenly dropped to what can only be described as a “conference call from a submarine.”
The weirdest part was that nothing had changed. Same headphones, same machine, and even the same distro. No experimental tweaks or reckless late-night tinkering. But the experience had quietly gone from reliable to unpredictable. And if you have used Linux long enough, you know exactly what happens next: you start investigating.