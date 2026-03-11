news
today's leftovers
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Qt ☛ REST Better with the Support of OpenAPI in Qt 6
Some of you are following our works to improve connectivity of Qt-based apps. For example, in this blogpost we explained enhacements in the Qt's network stack for more efficient use of RESTful Hey Hi (AI) starting with Qt 6.7. So, it might sound we are done with REST. Why bother about OpenAPI then? Well, while around 70% of all web services run on REST, around 20-30% of them use code generated from OpenAPI specification. How could Qt leave that out without helping our users to code less and create more?
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Post-mortem: Stuck Critical Jobs Queue
Between March 4th and 5th, the Open Build Service (OBS) experienced a service degradation. Impact: Users weren’t able to retrieve the diff changes of submit requests. Detection The issue was first identified by team members who noticed that diffs for new submit requests were not loading. Minutes later, it was confirmed that this issue was affecting all submit requests across the production instance.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Linux Mint 23: Release Date and New Features
Ubuntu ☛ Fast-tracking industrial and Hey Hi (AI) deployment on Renesas RZ platforms
Certified Ubuntu 24.04 LTS images now available Canonical is pleased to announce the general availability (GA) of certified Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu Core 24 images for the Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/G2LC 64-bit microprocessors (MPUs) platforms.
