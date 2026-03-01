KaOS just ditched KDE Plasma, and the replacement is unlike anything else on Linux

news

After 12 years of working together, KaOS rocked the open-source world by announcing that it was getting rid of KDE Plasma, citing issues with being tied to Systemd. Since then, people have pointed out that KDE Plasma doesn't need Systemd, and that only the login manager requires it, which can be worked around easily. The discourse was so big that t he KDE team itself stepped in to clear up which parts of Plasma depend on Systemd.

Despite this, the KaOS team has stuck with its new home. The OS now uses Niri with Noctalia, and the newest version comes with it all set up already. Now, I'm a huge KDE Plasma fan, so when I heard that an OS was dropping it for something else, I was curious as to see what the alternative was like. And it's something I've not seen with Linux before.