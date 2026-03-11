news
Security: Container Considered Harmful/Unsafe, Latest Patches, "What’s in the SOSS?" and Microsoft Spin (TCO Softened)
Software Supply Chain Security: Why 99% of Your Container is Mystery Code
In a recent talk, the disparity between developers and platform engineers in container security was highlighted, revealing how a single line of code can pull in thousands of vulnerabilities. This article discusses the importance of supply chain security, trust, and tools like SLSA compliance and KubeWarden to ensure secure deployments in containerized environments.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (imagemagick), Fedora (chromium, matrix-synapse, mingw-zlib, perl-Net-CIDR, polkit, and rust-pythonize), Mageia (coturn, firefox, and thunderbird), Oracle (delve, git-lfs, gnutls, go-rpm-macros, image-builder, kernel, libsoup, nfs-utils, nginx:1.24, osbuild-composer, postgresql, thunderbird, udisks2, and valkey), Red Hat (grafana, image-builder, and opentelemetry-collector), SUSE (c3p0 and mchange-commons, corepack24, go1, ImageMagick, python-Flask, tomcat, tomcat10, tomcat11, virtiofsd, and weblate), and Ubuntu (apache2 and yara).
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #55 – S3E7 The Gemara Project: GRC Engineering Model for Automated Risk Assessment
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft’s monthly Patch Tuesday is first in 6 months with no actively exploited zero-days [ed: By omission probably]
The vendor said six of the 83 vulnerabilities it addressed this month are more likely to be exploited.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Patches 83 Vulnerabilities [Ed: Taking Microsoft's claims at face value]
Microsoft has fixed a critical vulnerability, but none of the flaws fixed this Patch Tuesday has been exploited in the wild.
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday March 2026, (Tue, Mar 10th)
Microsoft today released patches for 93 vulnerabilities, including 9 vulnerabilities in Chromium affecting Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge. 8 of the vulnerabilities are rated critical. 2 were disclosed prior to today but have not yet been exploited. This update addresses no already-exploited vulnerabilities.
