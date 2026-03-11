news
Web and Standards Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Manton Reece ☛ Introducing Inkwell
Today we’re releasing a new RSS feed reader called Inkwell. It’s a companion product to Micro.blog, so you’ll sign in with your existing Micro.blog account.
-
Mozilla
-
Peter Hofmann ☛ Impressions from Mozilla 1.2b (2002)
Mozilla 1.2b from 2002 is the oldest version of the Mozilla suite that I have in my archive. This probably was the first version of it that I used after Netscape (and a brief period of Internet Explorer -- yep), but I'm not sure. Doesn't really matter anyway.
Since it was published under MPL 1.1, here's the installer: [...]
-
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Pure Blog Is Now Feature Complete...ish
I've just released v1.8.0 of Pure Blog, which was the final big feature I wanted to add. At this point, Pure Blog does all the things I would want a useful CMS to do, such as: [...]
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Document Foundation ☛ IMPORTANT ODF Template added to CRA Guidance feedback
Last week, the European Commission published the draft guidelines for the CRA and opened a comment session open to all stakeholders until the end of March.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Beyond the fan experience: How Wi-Fi 7 is redefining the modern stadium
The biggest limitation of previous Wi-Fi generations in high-density environments was the “best effort” nature of the connection. In a stadium filled with 22,000 shouting fans — all armed with mobile devices — the sheer noise floor could lead to latency spikes and dropped packets. For a fan trying to check a score, this is an annoyance. For a stadium operator relying on that network to process a payment, verify a ticket or scan a biometric identity, it is a business risk.
Wi-Fi 7 changes the equation. By introducing features like preamble puncturing, which allows the network to “ignore” or “carve out” interference in a channel rather than abandoning the entire spectrum, stadiums can now achieve a level of determinism that previously required expensive, dedicated private cellular infrastructure.
-
[Old] Dot Com Press LLC ☛ Dot Com Press
Four decades ago, the first domain was registered and the initial batch of top-level domains came to be. Nearly a billion domains have been registered since then. Let’s take a tour of domain milestones over the last forty years...and ask what comes next.
-