Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM0-based industrial Hey Hi (AI) camera features motorized auto-focus system, 12-pin Ethernet/RS-232/DO aviation connector
At Embedded World 2026 in Germany, EDATEC launched the ED-AIC1000, a compact industrial Hey Hi (AI) camera built around the Raspberry Pi CM0 and designed for machine vision and industrial automation applications, such as quality inspection, object detection, and production-line monitoring. It integrates a 1.3 MP global-shutter camera with a sampling rate of up to 120 FPS, along with motorized autofocus M12 lenses, and three independently configurable lighting zones for reliable imaging.
CNX Software ☛ NXP i.MX 937 cost-effective Cortex-A55/M7/M33 MPU is a drop-in replacement for NXP i.MX 95 SoC family
The 1 .4 GHz NXP i.MX 937 quad-core Cortex-A55 microprocessor (MPU) for HMI and Edge Hey Hi (AI) applications aims to fill the gap between entry-level NXP i.MX 93 SoCs and higher-end parts like the NXP i.MX 952 processor family, while offering pin-to-pin compatibility with the latter.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Arduino’s new Hey Hi (AI) single-board computer runs Ubuntu
Qualcomm subsidiary Arduino has announced the VENTUNO Q, a new single-board computer that ships with Ubuntu pre-installed. This isn’t a board aimed at casual makers or tech tinkerers bored with their Raspberry Pi, but catering to the demands of Hey Hi (AI) workloads at the edge: robotics, industrial automation, computer vision. The Ventuno Q is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-8275 processor with CPU, GPU and NPU, which delivers 40 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) compute to run large language models, visual language models and computer vision workloads on-device.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Grinn Brings 25×25mm AstraSOM-261x Edge Hey Hi (AI) SoM Alongside Synaptics Coral Dev Board
Grinn has announced two new products built around the Synaptics Astra edge Hey Hi (AI) processor family: the AstraSOM-261x system-on-module and the Synaptics Coral Dev Board development platform.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Gateworks GW16168 M.2 Hey Hi (AI) accelerator features NXP Ara240 DNPU with up to 40 eTOPS
Gateworks has introduced the GW16168, an M.2 Hey Hi (AI) acceleration card designed to add dedicated neural network processing to embedded and industrial systems. The module integrates NXP’s Ara240 discrete neural processing unit (DNPU) and is designed, tested, and assembled in the United States for industrial edge Hey Hi (AI) deployments.
Linux Gizmos ☛ TI Debuts MSPM0G5187 and AM13Ex Edge Hey Hi (AI) Microcontrollers with TinyEngine NPU
Texas Instruments has introduced two new microcontroller families aimed at bringing artificial intelligence processing to low-power embedded systems. The MSPM0G5187 and AM13Ex devices integrate TI’s TinyEngine NPU, a hardware accelerator designed to improve the efficiency of neural network inference on microcontrollers.