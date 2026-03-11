MusicTech Explains Why Music-Making Should be Done on GNU/Linux

Linux isn’t an operating system, but a ‘kernel’ around which operating systems can be built. This kernel is open source, resulting in many different companies, projects and individuals using it as the basis of their own OSs. Linux-based OSs are known as ‘distros’, but it’s common to refer collectively to all these distros simply as Linux (which is what I’ll do here too for the sake of simplicity).

Linux for desktop use has, in recent years, shaken off its reputation for being complicated and fiddly. That said, it still isn’t as easy-to-use as macOS, and there are certain tasks that aren’t as streamlined as in the other two OSs, such as installing software that isn’t managed by the software manager app. But there’s loads of help for this sort of thing online — if you can follow instructions, you’ll be fine