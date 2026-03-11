news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 482
This week we take your feedback give an update on Steve's son's server. We talk some Xsession woes, Noah gives you an update on access control and credentials, and Steve has some thoughts on Apple.
Graphics Stack
-
Undeadly ☛ Major update to drm(4) code in OpenBSD-current (to linux 6.18.16)
In an unusually extensive commit, Jonathan Gray (jsg@) has upgraded the drm(4) (Direct Rendering Manager) subsystem in OpenBSD-current.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
Kali Linux ☛ Kali & LLM: Completely local with Ollama & 5ire
We are extending our LLM-driven Kali series, where natural language replaces manual command input. This time however, we are doing everything locally and offline. We are using our own hardware and not relying on any 3rd party services/SaaS.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Zentyal Server 8.1
The Zentyal development team has announced the release of Zentyal Server 8.1, the latest version of the project's Ubuntu-based server distribution. The new release is a significant update, now based on Ubuntu 24.04: [...]
