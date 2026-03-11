news
OBS Studio 32.1 Released with New Audio Mixer, WebRTC Simulcast Support
OBS Studio 32.1 introduces new features like an audio mixer, WebRTC simulcast support, partial support for Canvases to obs-websocket, along with missing undo/redo actions for scale filtering, blending mode, blending method, deinterlacing mode, and deinterlacing field order scene items.
This release also updates the Edit Transform dialog, changes the copying of a scene item function to copy all properties, moves the transition preview button to a button box, increases the media source playback slider update rate, and enables palette for the Light theme on the audio mixer.