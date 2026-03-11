Today, I merged a 30,000 line PR after two (arguably three) months of work. The goal of this branch was to rework the Zig compiler’s internal type resolution logic to a more logical and straightforward design. It’s a quite exciting change for me personally, because it allowed me to clean up a bunch of the compiler guts, but it also has some nice user-facing changes which you might be interested in!

For one thing, the Zig compiler is now lazier about analyzing the fields of types: if the type is never initialized, then there’s no need for Zig to care what that type “looks like”. This is important when you have a type which doubles as a namespace, a common pattern in modern Zig. For instance, when using std.Io.Writer, you don’t want the compiler to also pull in a bunch of code in std.Io! Here’s a straightforward example: [...]