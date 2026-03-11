news
BSD: NetBSD, FreeBSD, and More
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Another backup story
Every few years, something happens and Hammer’s snapshotting saves me. Last week, this host had a power outage and MySQL managed to mangle the WordPress database for this site. Fixing it needed only: [...]
-
Z411 ☛ troubleshooting BSD TCP network performance // wlog
Recently I've been trying the BSD family of operating systems and I've been pleasantly surprised. I am no UNIX evangelist, but what started as mere curiosity (due to ocassionally using Solaris and HP-UX at work) has turned into full blown love for the feeling of simplicity and smoothness that comes with learning and administering the BSDs.
That's why I've decided to move my servers to one (or more) of them. In my local network they work perfectly, but when I installed them abroad I noticed some severe disparity in their handling of high latency TCP and HTTP traffic: [...]
-
Z411 ☛ troubleshooting BSD TCP network performance: part 2 (fixing NetBSD)
Not only that, but I found out that it can actually hit pretty big numbers if properly tuned, which I'll show below.
Maybe kind of unsurprisingly, most of it had to do with the VirtIO driver, which was not only affecting NetBSD, but all of them.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ New toy: Installing FreeBSD on the HP Z2 Mini
Finally, I also installed FreeBSD on my new AI focused mini workstation from HP. I even managed to install GNOME on the machine with minimal effort. However, I also ran into many problems.
So far it’s a mixed experience. Installation went smoothly, FreeBSD 15.0 was up and running in no time. However, FreeBSD is not found by any of the GNU/Linux boot managers I use (different flavors of GRUB), and it’s not in the EFI boot menu either. The only way I could boot FreeBSD was bringing up the EFI boot menu, choosing
boot from fileand loading
EFI/freebsd/loader.efi