Fewer Articles About GNU/Linux Statistics
The latest additions to our site represent a community that gains size and momentum. It is also a recognition of GNU/Linux becoming a growing force in this planet. And sometimes other planets too (Mars).
From what we can gather, we can lay aside for now some articles that track the statistics about GNU/Linux adoption. We've probably made our point since January.
What we need to focus on more is Software Freedom. Just "Linux" (e.g. Android) isn't enough for users' liberation. █
Image source: Illustrated Astronomy