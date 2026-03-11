Fewer Articles About GNU/Linux Statistics

Calamares 3.4.2 is a small update, but an important one as it introduces support for KDE’s Plasma Login Manager (PLM) display manager, allowing distributions that use Calamares as their default graphical installer and offer the KDE Plasma desktop environment to install Plasma Login Manager.

NVIDIA 580.142 is here as a small bugfix release that addresses a bug causing adaptive sync displays to go blank when connected with an active USB-C-to-HDMI adapter, and a bug that could cause Vulkan swapchains to stop presenting new frames on X11 sessions.

OpenSSL 4.0 promises support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for RFC 8998, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Coming more than three months after KeePassXC 2.7.11, the new release adds support for nested folders when importing passwords from Bitwarden, adds support for TIMEOTP autotype and entry placeholder, and adds support for setting BE and BS flags to true for Passkeys.

Coming almost a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.5, the KDE Plasma 6.5.6 release is here to update the HDR calibration wizard to temporarily disable the Night Light feature while calibrating your monitor to ensure that you get an accurate result.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.