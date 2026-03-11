news
Free and Open Source Software
Taskdog - task management system - LinuxLinks
Taskdog is a terminal-based task management system designed for users who prefer a keyboard-centric workflow. It provides both a command-line interface and an interactive terminal user interface for creating, organising, and tracking tasks. The software focuses on productivity and scheduling by automatically generating daily schedules based on task attributes such as deadlines, priorities, estimated durations, and dependencies. All data is stored locally in an SQLite database, allowing users to maintain full control of their task information without relying on external services.
The project is designed with a modular architecture that includes a core task management library, CLI and TUI interfaces, and an optional REST API server for programmatic access. This makes it suitable not only for personal productivity but also for automation and integration with other tools. Taskdog also provides features for analysing workloads and visualising schedules directly in the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
samply - sampling CPU profiler - LinuxLinks
samply is a sampling CPU profiler.
Run a command, record a CPU profile of its execution, and open the profiler UI. Recording is currently supported on Linux and macOS. On other platforms, samply can only load existing profiles.
This is free and open source software.
Feluda - detect license usage restrictions - LinuxLinks
Feluda is a Rust-based command-line tool that analyzes the dependencies of a project, notes down their licenses, and flags any permissions that restrict personal or commercial usage or are incompatible with your project’s license.
Feluda provides license analysis by default, with an additional command for generating compliance files.
This is free and open source software.
bigsay - display tool - LinuxLinks
bigsay is a high-visibility GTK4 text display tool.
This is free and open source software.
binwalk - search a given binary image for embedded files - LinuxLinks
The tool works by scanning files for known signatures and patterns that indicate the presence of embedded data structures. It can locate and optionally extract these components, making it widely used in reverse engineering, firmware analysis, and security research.
Recent versions of binwalk have been re-implemented in Rust to improve performance, accuracy, and reliability when analysing large binary datasets.
This is free and open source software.