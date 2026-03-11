Taskdog is a terminal-based task management system designed for users who prefer a keyboard-centric workflow. It provides both a command-line interface and an interactive terminal user interface for creating, organising, and tracking tasks. The software focuses on productivity and scheduling by automatically generating daily schedules based on task attributes such as deadlines, priorities, estimated durations, and dependencies. All data is stored locally in an SQLite database, allowing users to maintain full control of their task information without relying on external services.

The project is designed with a modular architecture that includes a core task management library, CLI and TUI interfaces, and an optional REST API server for programmatic access. This makes it suitable not only for personal productivity but also for automation and integration with other tools. Taskdog also provides features for analysing workloads and visualising schedules directly in the terminal.

This is free and open source software.