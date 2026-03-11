news
Red Hat's Latest: Lots of Promotion of Slop Plagiarism, Little Else to See
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Summit 2026 session catalog now available
The Red Hat Summit 2026 session catalog details hundreds of compelling sessions and labs focused on today’s leading tech topics – AI, virtualization, security and sovereignty, infrastructure, automation, application platforms, development productivity, emerging technologies, and open source. Sessions will be hosted by Red Hat experts, customers, partners, and community contributors and offer attendees a look into the latest innovations and leading practices across industries.
Red Hat Official ☛ Safe data discovery with EDB's Data Governance Co-Pilot AI quickstart [Ed: This promotion of slop shows that IBM Red Hat is moving further away from Linux and science, now it's boosting an elaborate scam and plagiarism]
This Data Governance Co-Pilot AI quickstart, built on Red Hat OpenShift AI and EDB Postgres AI (PGAI) platform, treats safe data discovery as a requirement. It provides a protected workspace where any data consumer can navigate complex schemas and extract insights with less risk of tripping compliance wires.
Red Hat Official ☛ AI quickstart: Protecting inference with F5 Distributed Cloud and Red Hat AI [Ed: Red Hat cannot help boosting slop for IBM to help fake "value"]
Once you've successfully rolled out an interactive solution on Red Hat AI, however, the next question is usually, "How do I protect this in the real world?"
Red Hat ☛ Agent Skills: Explore security threats and controls [Ed: Red Hat is all about slop these days]
Anthropic announced the release of the Agent Skills functionality on October 16, 2025. This functionality was initially implemented in Claude software, but now it's available on many other agents, including Goose. Agent Skills is based on the concept of skills, a capability that trains an agent or client on tasks tailored to the way users work. Skills are based on folders and files, providing functionality similar to MCP but with a different approach. This article explores how to manage the security threats and access controls associated with adopting the new Agent Skills functionality.
Red Hat ☛ How to run Slurm workloads on OpenShift with Slinky operator
Simple GNU/Linux Utility for Resource Management (Slurm) is a widely adopted open source workload manager used in high-performance computing (HPC) environments. It provides job scheduling, resource allocation, and distributed orchestration across cluster nodes. As organizations modernize infrastructure using Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, there is increasing demand to run traditional HPC workloads inside containerized platforms. Running Slurm on OpenShift enables teams to combine Slurm’s mature scheduling model with Kubernetes-native scalability and automation. This article demonstrates how to deploy Slurm on OpenShift using the Slinky operator. We will install the operator, configure authentication, deploy the controller and compute resources, and verify a working Slurm cluster running inside OpenShift.