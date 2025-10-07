Servers, Operating Systems, Games, and More

There has almost never been a better time to self-host. A little dive into what I host myself and how so.

Hosting things on „the cloud™” has become expensive. The free tier often seems tempting and generous but once you hit thresholds of many services you're skyrocketing costs. And with that argument I'm not even getting into the vendor lock-in that many solutions trojan-horse into the convenience of zero-care deployment and hosting options.