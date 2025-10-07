Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die

Rapsberry Pi OS, the default operating system for Pi boards and computers, has a new major release. The new update is based on Debian 13.1 Trixie, with some design improvements, simpler controls, and more package options.

Raspberry Pi previously used Debian 12 Bookworm as its foundation—all the Debian releases are named after characters from the Toy Story movies—but Debian 13 Trixie finally arrived back in August. Raspberry Pi OS has been updated to use Debian 13 as the base platform, giving Pi owners easy access to updated packages, a bug fix for the Year 2038 problem, and other architectural changes.

Not all the changes in Debian 13 are relevant to the Raspberry Pi. One of the more significant updates for Debian was the leap from Linux kernel 6.1 to 6.12, but Raspberry Pi OS was already using kernel 6.12.25. The Debian update also included new versions of GNOME and KDE, and you can install applications from those ecosystems if you want, but Raspberry Pi OS still uses a custom lightweight desktop environment by default.

Debian 13 dropped support for 32-bit systems, including 32-bit ARM architectures like the ones used by older Pi models. However, Raspberry Pi OS seems to have avoided that change—there’s still a 32-bit download available based on Trixie.