Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die

GNU/Linux
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ 9 Practical Ways to Use the Linux seq Command
The seq command is far more than a simple number printer. It's a fundamental building block you can use for creating test files, controlling loops, performing network scans, and running mathematical calculations. Here are some common ways to use the seq command.
Basic Number Generation
At its core, seq prints numbers in sequence. You only need to give it a single number, and it will count from 1 up to that number.
HowTo Geek ☛ Linux cp Command: My Most-Used Flags and Arguments
The cp command on Linux has some cool options that extend its usage. Most users only do vanilla copying and never bother to explore the flags that come with it. After trying out a few, I realized that there are some flags that I keep using for a better experience.
Distributions and Operating Systems
XDA ☛ Haiku and SerenityOS aren’t daily drivers, but they’re the best weekend projects
Most people stick to Windows, macOS, or Linux because they get the job done with minimal hassle. They support a vast range of hardware, have robust ecosystems, and are built for day-to-day use. That doesn’t mean they’re the only operating systems worth trying. Away from the mainstream, projects like Haiku and SerenityOS demonstrate that there’s still plenty of room for alternative visions of how personal computing can function.
Open Hardware/Modding
HowTo Geek ☛ Raspberry Pi OS Just Got Its Debian Trixie Upgrade
Rapsberry Pi OS, the default operating system for Pi boards and computers, has a new major release. The new update is based on Debian 13.1 Trixie, with some design improvements, simpler controls, and more package options.
Raspberry Pi previously used Debian 12 Bookworm as its foundation—all the Debian releases are named after characters from the Toy Story movies—but Debian 13 Trixie finally arrived back in August. Raspberry Pi OS has been updated to use Debian 13 as the base platform, giving Pi owners easy access to updated packages, a bug fix for the Year 2038 problem, and other architectural changes.
Not all the changes in Debian 13 are relevant to the Raspberry Pi. One of the more significant updates for Debian was the leap from Linux kernel 6.1 to 6.12, but Raspberry Pi OS was already using kernel 6.12.25. The Debian update also included new versions of GNOME and KDE, and you can install applications from those ecosystems if you want, but Raspberry Pi OS still uses a custom lightweight desktop environment by default.
Debian 13 dropped support for 32-bit systems, including 32-bit ARM architectures like the ones used by older Pi models. However, Raspberry Pi OS seems to have avoided that change—there’s still a 32-bit download available based on Trixie.
XDA ☛ I clustered budget-friendly devices into a Proxmox HA lab, and it's more useful than I thought
Between its support for LXCs, community scripts, and simple management UI, Proxmox has a ton of features to make home labs more accessible to beginners and casual users. Unlike its rivals (especially ESXi), Proxmox requires minimal CPU, memory, and storage provisions. It also works right-out-of-the-box with most hardware, making it a terrific option for budget-friendly setups. However, despite its approachable nature, Proxmox features plenty of advanced tools to enhance your home lab workloads.
Clustering is one such utility that, when combined with a handful of inexpensive PVE nodes, can turn them into reliable self-hosting workstations. In fact, I’ve got some spare rigs that I’ve been itching to put to good use, and since a high-availability cluster seemed like a fun project, I figured I could try building one using a mixture of cheap devices and old hardware. And well, it works better than I expected!
XDA ☛ 7 reasons Proxmox is the best OS for your homelab
Starting up a home lab can be a daunting task if you're doing it for the first time, and knowing the right tools to use can be a challenge in itself. Not that long ago, I was also clueless about this, but I set up my home lab a few months ago now, and I highly recommend it.
Powering my home lab is Proxmox, and if you're considering starting your own, I highly recommend you choose the same operating system for your machine. Proxmox is a powerful, lightweight, and versatile tool, so let me tell you more about why it's so great.
Leftovers
Finance
