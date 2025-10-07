I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025



Linux is many things to many people. For some, it's a way to keep older hardware going strong. Linux accomplishes this by offering several lightweight Linux distributions, or distributions that are just plain fast. Even better, when using such a distribution, you typically don't have to sacrifice features and integration.

Below are my favorite fast Linux distributions.

1. RedoxOS

RedoxOS is a special kind of Linux distribution that uses a microkernel and is written in Rust. For those who don't know, Rust is a programming language well-known for being fast. I've been using System76's COSMIC desktop environment, which is also written in Rust and is lightning fast. Imagine an entire OS written in that same language. That's what RedoxOS is, and it's zippy. This is, hands down, the fastest operating system that I've ever used. Apps open in the blink of an eye, and everything works so smoothly. Part of the reason for this speed is the minimal number of applications that are preinstalled, which also means fewer background services are running.

There is one issue with RedoxOS that might give you pause: it's not quite finished. Yes, you can install the OS and use it, but you'll quickly wind up frustrated as the features that don't work start to accumulate. That's fine because it's still early in development (currently at the 0.9.0 release). Although RedoxOS isn't ready for prime time, it is certainly worth installing, if only to experience an operating system speed that you've never seen before.

Along with the OS and desktop environment, you'll find apps like the following installed: Calendar, terminal app, file manager, a Minecraft client, image viewer, periodic table, and Pixelcanon (which isn't an app per se, but the RedoxOS rendering engine). Like nearly all Linux distributions, this speedster can be downloaded and installed, and used for free. Just remember that the current version isn't a viable option for everyday use. I would suggest waiting until he first full release to give it a shot.

