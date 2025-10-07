OpaqueFiles is file encryption software that encrypts/decrypts files so they can be stored securely, utilizing compression (Zstd/gzip/LZMA2), Reed–Solomon Error Correction, encryption(ChaCha20/AES-GCM-SIV) and keys derived from the user’s password with Argon2id.

It’s designed for users who want to store or archive files in the cloud while protecting the content of their files from the eyes of a cloud provider, hackers or other attackers that might have access to the files in the cloud. OpaqueFiles sacrifices some privacy for convenience by storing the names of files, their size and their modification date unencrypted.

This is cross-platform software running under Linux, macOS, and Windows.

OpaqueFiles is free and open source software.