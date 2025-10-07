news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025



Quoting: Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging - FOSS Force

EVerest is an open source firmware stack for EV charging stations, whose purpose is to “ensure that every car works with every charger with every charging app and network.” It’s also a Linux Foundation project, under the umbrella of LF Energy, although its origin story has hardly anything in common with how Linux got started.

That’s OK.

We all know and love the Linux story, how one 21-year-old kid, standing on the shoulders of free software pioneers, started something that was “just a hobby OS, not as big and professional like GNU” that would go on to change the world. However, it’s not always that a project with such humble beginnings can survive.

Not all open source projects are born equal. Some are like Linux: within reach of everybody with enough programming skills, spare time, connectivity and an entry-level computer. Others are almost exclusively conceived, used, and developed by big businesses and organizations, simply because meaningful contributions to their development require way more money, infrastructure, and knowledge of complex regulations than any single individual — or community of simple individuals — can afford.