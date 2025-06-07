news
today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Install a Web-Based Admin Console on Ubuntu Server
For those who know about this tool, you’re probably thinking, “Isn’t that made for RHEL-based distributions?” Well, it was created for that purpose, but since then it’s been ported to Ubuntu-based distributions. Even better, it’s found in the standard repositories, so installation is incredibly simple.
And that’s what I want to show you: how to install Cockpit on Ubuntu Server. I’ll also throw in Podman support with Cockpit, so you can more easily deploy and manage your containers with two tools you probably thought weren’t available to Ubuntu.
Barry Kauler ☛ Mini-tutorial creating a snapshot in QV
The boot menu in QV, in the initrd, has an item to choose to create a new snapshot. Scroll down this blog post, there is a photo; it is item number 4 in the menu, "Take a snapshot". What it does is take a snapshot of the current default snapshot.
To understand what is going on with this snapshot feature of btrfs, you can create one manually. This is a bit of a learning exercise about btrfs and how QV implements it.
The previous blog post, announcing the 250605 version of QV, also has a brief overview of QV: [...]
How to Install Basilisk on FunOS
If you’re looking for a web browser that offers a traditional Firefox-style interface, supports legacy add-ons, and avoids unnecessary UI changes, Basilisk might be exactly what you need.
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Tabbed Interface in Vim
Give Vim and IDE touch by using tabs to open multiple files. Yes, the same tab experience you have in a web browser or a regular text editor.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.12: Vim Mouse Mode, Dir Command, Sticky Bits and More
Lesser known commands and concepts.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on AlmaLinux 10
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux systems has evolved significantly with tools like Bottles, a sophisticated graphical frontend for Wine that transforms the complex process of backdoored Windows software compatibility into a manageable experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Virtual Host Apache on Fedora 42
Setting up Apache virtual hosts on Fedora 42 allows you to host multiple websites on a single server, each with its own domain name and content directory. This powerful feature enables efficient resource utilization while maintaining distinct web presences.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on AlmaLinux 10
Rust has emerged as one of the most powerful and secure programming languages for system-level development. Known for its exceptional memory safety guarantees and blazing-fast performance, Rust provides developers with zero-cost abstractions while preventing common programming errors like buffer overflows and memory leaks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on openSUSE
Managing audio on GNU/Linux systems can present unique challenges, especially when dealing with multiple applications requiring simultaneous sound output. PulseAudio serves as a sophisticated sound server that revolutionizes audio management on openSUSE systems by providing advanced features like per-application volume control, network audio streaming, and seamless device switching.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UNetbootin on Debian 12
UNetbootin, short for Universal Netboot Installer, serves as a powerful, free, and open-source utility for creating bootable USB drives without burning a CD. Whether you’re looking to install a new GNU/Linux distribution or run a live environment from your USB stick, UNetbootin simplifies the process significantly on Debian 12 (Bookworm).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nessus Scanner on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nessus Scanner on Fedora 42. Nessus Scanner stands as one of the most powerful and widely-used vulnerability assessment tools in the cybersecurity landscape.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on AlmaLinux 10
Fastfetch represents a modern evolution in system information display tools, offering superior performance and customization capabilities compared to traditional alternatives. For AlmaLinux 10 users seeking an efficient way to showcase system specifications and hardware details, Fastfetch provides an elegant solution that combines speed with visual appeal.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fastfetch on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. System administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts constantly seek efficient tools to monitor and display system information. Fastfetch emerges as a powerful, modern replacement for traditional system information utilities, offering superior performance and extensive customization capabilities.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Yay on Arch Linux
Yay is an AUR helper for Arch Linux, that allows Arch GNU/Linux users to download and install packages from the AUR repository.
Yay is useful helper that you can use in addition to pacman, the default package manager in Arch Linux.
The New Stack ☛ Create a Bootable USB Drive for GNU/Linux Installations
I talk about GNU/Linux pretty much every day and have for decades.