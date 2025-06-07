For those who know about this tool, you’re probably thinking, “Isn’t that made for RHEL-based distributions?” Well, it was created for that purpose, but since then it’s been ported to Ubuntu-based distributions. Even better, it’s found in the standard repositories, so installation is incredibly simple.

And that’s what I want to show you: how to install Cockpit on Ubuntu Server. I’ll also throw in Podman support with Cockpit, so you can more easily deploy and manage your containers with two tools you probably thought weren’t available to Ubuntu.