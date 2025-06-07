Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey Leaves CentOS Board of Directors, New PHP RPMs

Dear CentOS Community, After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to step down from my position on the CentOS Board of Directors. This decision has not been an easy one, as my time with CentOS has been incredibly rewarding.

[...]

A special word of thanks to Fabian Arrotin and Karanbir Singh, who took the time to onboard me onto the project and provided invaluable help along the way.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to Red Hat, Meta and CERN for their support and contributions to our community over the years.

While I may be stepping down from my official role, my passion for open-source and my admiration for the CentOS community remain unchanged. I look forward to staying connected and continuing to support CentOS in any way I can. I am looking at you Proposed Updates SIG !

Thank you once again for the incredible journey. I am excited to see what the future holds for CentOS and for all of you.

Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey