news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



Quoting: OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you —

OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt.

The independent desktop Linux distro has been quietly slithering along since about 2009. Like the snake whose name it shares, it's very green-hued, but it doesn't bite. In recent years, it's a one man project, maintained by developer Silvan Calarco [page in Italian].

Although there were some numbered releases in its early days, it has been a rolling-release distro for a while now. We took a look at the 2025-5 release from late May. The project supports both x86-64 and 64-bit Raspberry Pi, and offers a choice of two different Qt-based desktops: the full-fat KDE Plasma or lightweight LXQt. There's a choice of download media, although the names are slightly confusing: it offers what it calls "livecd" and "livedvd" images, but at 2.8 GB, the so-called CD image is much too big to fit onto a CD-ROM. The DVD image is less than a gigabyte larger, at 3.7 GB, but includes what the downloads page calls "a full set of preinstalled programs." Alongside these are images for USB media and Docker containers.