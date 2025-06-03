news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



Quoting: This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux —

Windows has a lot of software for video editing, both free and paid. But when it comes to Linux, the options are more limited. After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux, Kdenlive quickly became my go-to choice—and for good reason.

Kdenlive (pronounced K-den-live) is an open-source non-linear video editor software developed by the KDE community. With non-linear editing, you can arrange and rearrange your video and audio clips in any order on a timeline.