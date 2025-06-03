New in Red Hat's Site

Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 7 is an open source platform for highly transactional, web-scale Java applications deployed in war / jar / ear and abides by specifications such as Jakarta 8. But it also provides messaging, distributed caching, and clustering features, as explained in the Introduction to JBoss EAP Guide.

In terms of clustering, when JBoss EAP 7 is deployed in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP), by default JBoss EAP 7 image will have clustering capabilities enabled. To provide those clustering capabilities, JBoss EAP 7 relies on JGroups discovery protocols, such as DNS_PING or KUBE_PING , also known as ping protocols, to provide the ping capabilities for the clustering within the pods.

In this two-part article series, I will provide more information about both of those mechanisms and how they differ. Both articles are based on solutions/articles such as EAP 7 image clustering in OCP 4, which provides extensive details on clustering. In this first part, I will describe the process when using DNS_PING as discovery protocol.

It is important to highlight that although they are enabled by default, clustering capabilities are triggered/started on JBoss EAP 7 after the deployment of clustered applications. Therefore, clustering logs (such as the following one) are logged after the clustering capabilities start: