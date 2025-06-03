news

Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper

This tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts.

Please note that I’ve already covered, with a detailed tutorial, how to use an e-paper display with Raspberry PI Pico. You can refer to that post if you want to know more about customizing your e-paper display layout.

For this project, our Raspberry PI Pico isn’t going to measure the sun/rain status, but we’ll use a free online weather service to get both current values and forecasts for the following days.