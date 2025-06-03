news
today's howtos
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Script to convert HEIC image files to PNG
My iPhone device produces HEIC image files - which are not widely recognised when used on my blog, so I'd rather use PNG files.
Here's a quick script that does this, the only prerequisite is to have ImageMagick installed on your system.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Decorative text within HTML
That’s the trick you see: it’s all about making sure your system doesn’t end up becoming append-only. Grouping classes in attributes really helps with that because not only are related classes grouped — therefore being easier to scan — but they follow a specific order too: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redis on CentOS Stream 10. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of setting up Drupal on a fresh CentOS Stream 10 server, from initial system preparation to final configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Fedora 42
Server security is a critical aspect of system administration that cannot be overlooked in today’s increasingly hostile digital landscape. With the rise in automated attacks targeting servers worldwide, implementing robust security measures has become essential rather than optional.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on openSUSE
Steam is a powerful digital distribution platform that has revolutionized gaming on GNU/Linux systems. For openSUSE users looking to dive into gaming, Steam provides access to thousands of titles ranging from indie gems to AAA blockbusters.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SuiteCRM on Fedora 42
SuiteCRM stands as a powerful open-source customer relationship management solution that provides businesses with comprehensive tools for managing customer relationships effectively. As a robust alternative to costly proprietary CRM systems, SuiteCRM offers enterprise-grade functionality without the premium price tag.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on Fedora 42
Postfix stands as one of the most reliable and secure Mail Transfer Agents (MTAs) available for GNU/Linux systems today. As a robust open-source solution, it offers exceptional email handling capabilities that make it a preferred choice for system administrators worldwide.
-