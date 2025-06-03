Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

LinuxGizmos.com

FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

Internet Society

Expanding Internet Access in Rural Latin America, One Course at a Time

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

NST is a bootable ISO live USB flash drive

Network Security Toolkit (NST) is a bootable ISO live USB Flash Drive (NST Live) is based on Fedora. The toolkit was designed to provide easy access to best-of-breed Open Source Network Security Applications and should run on most x86_64 systems.

The main intent of developing this toolkit was to provide the security professional and network administrator with a comprehensive set of Open Source Network Security Tools. The majority of tools published in the article: Top 125 Security Tools by INSECURE.ORG are available in the toolkit. An advanced Web User Interface (WUI) is provided for system/network administration, navigation, automation, network monitoring, host geolocation, network analysis and configuration of many network and security applications found within the NST distribution. In the virtual world, NST can be used as a network security analysis validation and monitoring tool on enterprise virtual servers hosting virtual machines.

Google Maps for Android Auto expands directions, arrival time with new instrument cluster pop-up in some vehicles
Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features
Oracle Linux 9.6 is out now, featuring UEK 8, enhanced security
My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year
Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?
6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching
I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland
I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife
If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages
FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, GNU Manifesto
Open Hardware, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Server Software: Kubernetes, Grafito, and More
Games: DOOM, Godot, Crosswords, and More
Programming Leftovers
Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper
his tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux
After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux
OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you
OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt
13 Time-Saving Linux Terminal Tricks You Should Be Using
When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes
Malicious Pull Requests? Not on Linus Torvalds' Watch
A new Linux kernel drama? Yes, but it's been handled
Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More
8 items from GamingOnLinux
elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro
Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C
This is free and open source software
Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025
May has been and gone — but delivered another sizeable set of Linux app updates for us to enjoy
Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support
The first beta of Audacious 4.5
AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop
Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux
Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays
Recently, during the soft freeze before the Plasma 6.4 Beta was released, I used mainly X11 on both my laptops
I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance
If you're looking for a new distribution that's as functional as it is beautiful
Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead
I've used practically every browser out there and keep coming back to Firefox-based browsers
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More
BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
hardware picks
Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5
The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies
Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions
People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board
The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it
If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts
Review: Picking up a Pico
In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers
Summer of GNOME OS
So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025
The 242nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 1st, 2025.
Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions
MinIO removes key web console features, nudging users toward its paid offering
This Alternative Operating System Is Keeping Retro Computing Alive
HelenOS is an oddly specific OS that you may want to check out
How-To Geek: How-Tos
How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution
These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs
Most desktop and laptop computers from the past two decades use 64-bit x86 processors
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Linuxfx 11.25.06 “NOBLE”
Codename “Winux”
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop
My first two books were written online using Pressbooks in a browser
Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and unlocked a new way of computing
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)
We're 21 Next Week [original]
This site has become vastly easier to run and maintain since we dumped Drupal
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation
Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades
Security Bugs in Apport and systemd-coredump
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed: A Powerhouse, Rock-Solid Linux Desktop Distro
This Linux distribution offers a well-designed KDE Plasma environment with a comprehensive software selection and user-friendly features like simplified installation and GUI-based Samba configuration
This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there
Midnight Commander (or mc)
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for May 2025, featuring a new boot splash animation, improved support for NVIDIA GPUs, and other changes.
today's howtos
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15
PorteuX 2.1 has been released today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development
We are excited to share something a little different with you today
April/May in KDE Itinerary
The past two months since the last update have been busy again around KDE Itinerary
Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing
today's howtos
antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition
A special thanks also to eric from Obarun for providing guidance about getting 66 properly working on antiX, which in my humble opinion is the pinnacle of this respin
