Jun 03, 2025



I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife

If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions, and are frequently installing new instances too. They all need software, and I've found sometimes it's easier to just have some ready to go, conveniently stored on a USB stick.

Installing many Linux distributions, you'll learn that getting software isn't always straightforward or consistent. What you need to do can depend on the distro's package manager, whether Snaps or Flatpaks are available, and whether dependencies are already installed or not.