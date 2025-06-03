news
This is free and open source software
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app - LinuxLinks
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages.
Cinecred creates film credits without the pain - LinuxLinks
If you’ve ever put together end credits for a film, you know they are laborious to assemble and a pain to get right. Altering the layout, font size, or spacing after the fact is incredibly time-consuming. And don’t even think about hitting an exact runtime requirement while circumnavigating the shimmer trap.
But there is a better way: Cinecred, a free and open source program to create credits without the pain. Cinecred reads your credits data from an Excel, LibreOffice, or Google spreadsheet, and then lets you interactively arrange and style the credits in any way you like. There’s a default template that gets you off the ground quickly, but everything can be customized down to the pixel. Use your own fonts or insert logos, pictures, or even videos. And once you’re done, check the scroll in the integrated player, before exporting it in a plethora of video and image sequence formats.
Kibi is a tiny text editor - LinuxLinks
Kibi is a configurable text editor with UTF-8 support, incremental search, syntax highlighting, line numbers and more, written in less than 1024 lines of Rust with minimal dependencies.
This project is inspired by kilo, a text editor written in C.
Scriptorium - write short stories and novels - LinuxLinks
Scriptorium is a text editor coupled with a plotting tool and a formatting tool.
The objective is to provide writers with a simple and complete environment to plan, plot, write and edit e-books.
