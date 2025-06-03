FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available

The first release candidate build of the 14.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.3-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 14.3-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 14.3-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 14.3-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.3-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.3-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.3-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.3-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.3-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.3-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.3" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA4 includes:

o The default pkg.conf file now includes the FreeBSD-kmods repository.

o OCI images are now being published to Docker and GitHub repositories.

o The sound subsystem now terminates streams when vchans are closed; this can provide significant power savings.

o A struct packing issue causing wifi driver issues on arm64 has been fixed.

o A kernel panic in mac_do with INVARIANTS enabled has been fixed.