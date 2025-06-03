Other Sites
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.
FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.
If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Wine 10.9 Released
- Wine 10.9 is out
- Android Leftovers
- New EU Rules May Force 5 Years of Android Updates to All Brands
- Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
- The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
- GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
- Some GNOME news
- Turning 21 a Week From Now [original]
- We want to extend our thanks to Susan again
-
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements
- The UBports Foundation released Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 today as the ninth stable update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) for supported Linux devices.
- Android Leftovers
- Google Maps for Android Auto expands directions, arrival time with new instrument cluster pop-up in some vehicles
- Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features
- Oracle Linux 9.6 is out now, featuring UEK 8, enhanced security
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Rolls Out With VoLTE and Waydroid Upgrades
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is out with VoLTE improvements
- My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year
- Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?
- 6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching
- I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland
- I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife
- If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions
- NST is a bootable ISO live USB flash drive
- Network Security Toolkit (NST) is a bootable ISO live USB Flash Drive (NST Live) is based on Fedora
- This is free and open source software
- Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages
- FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available
- almost there now
- Security Leftovers
- Security picks
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- some more links for today
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, GNU Manifesto
- new video/audio
- Open Hardware, Raspberry Pi, and More
- hardware picks
- Server Software: Kubernetes, Grafito, and More
- FOSS updates
- Games: DOOM, Godot, Crosswords, and More
- 4 gaming related picks
- Programming Leftovers
- only 3 for now
- today's howtos
- mostly from idroot
- New in Red Hat's Site
- redhat.com
- Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper
- his tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts
- Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
- But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
- This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux
- After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux
- OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you
- OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt
- 13 Time-Saving Linux Terminal Tricks You Should Be Using
- When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes
- Malicious Pull Requests? Not on Linus Torvalds' Watch
- A new Linux kernel drama? Yes, but it's been handled
- Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More
- 8 items from GamingOnLinux
- elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features
- The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro
- Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C
- This is free and open source software
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Android Leftovers
- EU’s new rules will shake up Android update policies
- Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025
- May has been and gone — but delivered another sizeable set of Linux app updates for us to enjoy
- Audacious 4.5 Beta Brings New Plugins, Better PipeWire Support
- The first beta of Audacious 4.5
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- AxOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution for the desktop
- Built upon the foundations of Arch Linux
- Revisiting X11 vs Wayland With Multiple Displays
- Recently, during the soft freeze before the Plasma 6.4 Beta was released, I used mainly X11 on both my laptops
- I finally found a visually-pleasing Linux distro that doesn't skimp on performance
- If you're looking for a new distribution that's as functional as it is beautiful
- Why I'm done with Firefox for good - and which browser I'm using instead
- I've used practically every browser out there and keep coming back to Firefox-based browsers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS bits for today
- Programming Leftovers
- Development stuff for today
- GNU/Linux and Various Distributions and Operating Systems
- today's leftovers
- Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and More
- gaming picks
- BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More
- BSD Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
- hardware picks
- today's howtos
- half a dozen, mostly idroot
- Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
- gaming stuff
- Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
- technical posts
- Android Leftovers
- Notification Cooldown is Finally Back in Android—Here’s How It Works
- KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5
- The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies
- Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions
- People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board
- The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it
- If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software. It is not actively developed
- Review: Picking up a Pico
- In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers
- Summer of GNOME OS
- So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025
- The 242nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 1st, 2025.
- Android Leftovers
- 5 ways I keep my Android phone and data safe while traveling
- Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions
- MinIO removes key web console features, nudging users toward its paid offering
- This Alternative Operating System Is Keeping Retro Computing Alive
- HelenOS is an oddly specific OS that you may want to check out
- How-To Geek: How-Tos
- How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution
- These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs
- Most desktop and laptop computers from the past two decades use 64-bit x86 processors
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
- Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
- Linuxfx 11.25.06 “NOBLE”
- Codename “Winux”
- AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
- Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
- Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
- KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
- Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop
- My first two books were written online using Pressbooks in a browser
- Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
- Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
- I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and unlocked a new way of computing
- The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
- New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)
- 4 news items
- We're 21 Next Week [original]
- This site has become vastly easier to run and maintain since we dumped Drupal
- today's leftovers (GNU/Linux Focus)
- GNU/Linux-centric news
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Security Leftovers
- mostly FOSS
- today's howtos
- 3 howtos only
- Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Hardware picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development analysis and more
- Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
- mostly browsers
- Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation
- Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades
- Security Bugs in Apport and systemd-coredump
- now fixed
- OpenSUSE Tumbleweed: A Powerhouse, Rock-Solid Linux Desktop Distro
- This Linux distribution offers a well-designed KDE Plasma environment with a comprehensive software selection and user-friendly features like simplified installation and GUI-based Samba configuration
- This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there
- Midnight Commander (or mc)
- CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs
- The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for May 2025, featuring a new boot splash animation, improved support for NVIDIA GPUs, and other changes.
- today's howtos
- mostly idroot for now
- Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15
- PorteuX 2.1 has been released today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
- Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
- Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
- A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development
- We are excited to share something a little different with you today
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- April/May in KDE Itinerary
- The past two months since the last update have been busy again around KDE Itinerary
- today's leftovers
- Security, GNU/Linux, and more
- Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing
- hackable gadgets
- today's howtos
- handful of links
- antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition
- A special thanks also to eric from Obarun for providing guidance about getting 66 properly working on antiX, which in my humble opinion is the pinnacle of this respin
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles