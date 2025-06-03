news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



Quoting: Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features —

Oracle has officially launched its Oracle Linux 9.6, with the main highlight being that UEK (Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel) 8 is now the default one for ISO installations.

Building on the long-term stable 6.12 base, UEK 8 brings memory management improvements, enhanced file system support, and networking optimizations tailored to enterprise workloads. Importantly, this kernel merges Oracle’s in-house enhancements with contributions from the Linux community.

That means more efficient I/O handling, better NUMA balancing, and reduced latency under heavy loads. Meanwhile, users who prefer the familiar Red Hat Compatible Kernel 5.14 can continue to rely on RHCK for x86_64 platforms; UEK 8 simply offers a path to leverage Oracle’s performance-centric kernel innovations without abandoning compatibility.