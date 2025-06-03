news
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.
Among other noteworthy changes, the new Ubuntu Touch update adds support for system-update to get battery data from UPower directly, updates the channel name parser to support UTNext, adds support for the 1and1 German APN, adds a systemd service to apply retroactively per-interface sysctls, adds support for setting the IP protocol to dual for IMS type APN, and fixes various bugs and security issues, both from upstream Ubuntu and from UBports.