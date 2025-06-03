If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

Jun 03, 2025



Among other noteworthy changes, the new Ubuntu Touch update adds support for system-update to get battery data from UPower directly, updates the channel name parser to support UTNext, adds support for the 1and1 German APN, adds a systemd service to apply retroactively per-interface sysctls, adds support for setting the IP protocol to dual for IMS type APN, and fixes various bugs and security issues, both from upstream Ubuntu and from UBports.

