Free Software and Application Leftovers

The Register UK ☛ Thunderbird 139 follows closely on Firefox's heels
Mozilla subsidiary MZLA has released the latest version of its messaging client, with some handy extras.
Thunderbird 139 is out, following the new monthly release cycle that we covered a month ago. Thunderbird now has short-term releases that track the upstream Firefox releases, but if you don't want your email client to change that often, you can still choose the extended support release (ESR) version. On the download page click on Release Channel and choose Thunderbird Extended Support Release.
Victor Kropp ☛ KotlinConf 2025 Trip Report
Another year has flown by, and I again had the pleasure of attending the KotlinConf in Copenhagen. It is the conference I now look forward to every year. And it was my third time in a row!
Public Knowledge ☛ Why Decentralized Social Media Matters [Ed: Microsoft inside the Board]
Leaving a social control media platform often forces content creators to start over from scratch on a new site. But what if that didn't have to be?
University of Toronto ☛ Our Grafana and Loki installs have quietly become 'legacy software' here
At this point we've been running Grafana for quite some time (since late 2018), and (Grafana) Loki for rather less time and on a more ad-hoc and experimental basis. However, over time both have become 'legacy software' here, by which I mean that we (I) have frozen their versions and don't update them any more, and we (I) mostly or entirely don't touch their configurations any more (including, with Grafana, building or changing dashboards).
Announcing Istio 1.26.1
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what is different between Istio 1.26.0 and 1.26.1.
