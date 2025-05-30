news
Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Adidas Data Breach Linked to Third-Party Vendor
Adidas said hackers accessed a “third-party customer service provider” and stole customer information.
-
Security Week ☛ Victoria’s Secret Website Taken Offline After Cyberattack
Website remains offline following suspected cyber incident, as experts warn of escalating threats targeting major retailers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (kernel and kernel-rt), Debian (firefox-esr, libvpx, net-tools, php-twig, python-tornado, setuptools, varnish, webpy, yelp, and yelp-xsl), Fedora (xen), Mageia (cimg and ghostscript), Oracle (gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, kernel, libsoup, thunderbird, and unbound), Red Hat (firefox, mingw-freetype and spice-client-win, pcs, and varnish:6), Slackware (curl and mozilla), SUSE (apparmor, containerd, dnsdist, go1.23-openssl, go1.24, gstreamer-plugins-bad, ImageMagick, jetty-minimal, python-tornado, python313-setuptools, s390-tools, thunderbird, tomcat10, ucode-intel, and wxWidgets-3_2), and Ubuntu (ffmpeg, krb5, libsoup3, libsoup2.4, linux-aws-5.4, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-oracle-6.8, net-tools, and python-setuptools, setuptools).
-
SANS ☛ Usage of "passwd" Command in DShield Honeypots, (Fri, May 30th)
-
Security Week ☛ GreyNoise Flags 9,000 ASUS Routers Backdoored Via Patched Vulnerability
Professional hackers have built a network of ASUS routers that can survive firmware upgrades, factory reboots and most anti-malware scans.