openSUSE’s Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades
openSUSE's Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades
Agama, the new still-in-development Linux installer from openSUSE, released version 15, unveiling various interface enhancements and practical new features.
The user interface has been thoughtfully refined, particularly regarding localization. In light of this, Agama now separates settings for the installation interface (such as the keyboard layout during installation) from those that apply to the installed system (like time zone or default language).
Networking has also received some love, especially in the Wi-Fi setup department. The Agama team overhauled how wireless connections are displayed and managed, making it easier for users to spot available networks and connect without hiccups.