Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa
Kernel Space
It's FOSS ☛ Miss Apple's Touch Bar? Flexbar Brings This Experience to Linux
Apple's Touch Bar was a thin, touch-sensitive OLED strip integrated into some MacBook Pro models, replacing the traditional function keys with more dynamic, context-specific controls.
It allowed users to quickly adjust system settings, activate Siri, access function keys, and perform app-specific tasks through intuitive touch gestures. However, Apple discontinued it back in 2021, leaving the door open for a Touch Bar clone to step in.
Arch Family
9to5Linux ☛ Archinstall 3.0.7 Arch Linux Menu-Based Installer Adds Support for Btrfs Snapshots
Archinstall 3.0.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of Arch Linux’s menu-based installer, adding a couple of new features and fixing various bugs and other issues.
Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.
Graphics Stack
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Lists Four New “Battlemage” GPUs For Mesa Graphics Driver On Linux, Indicating Next-Gen Gaming GPUs Are On The Way
Team Blue has been discreet when it comes to revealing plans about what it will do with its dGPU lineup, especially for the gaming segment, given that the last time we saw the firm active was back in Q4 2024, when Intel released their Arc B580 and B570 "Battlemage" GPUs, which was a decent release back then. However, we are moving into Q3 2025, and Intel hasn't announced any plans for the Battlemage lineup. But, based on some research done by @LasseKrkkinen, it is noted that Team Blue has included four new Battlemage variants in Mesa's GPU drivers, indicating preparations for newer models.
Update
More on BTRFS:
