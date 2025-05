news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025



Quoting: elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features - OMG! Ubuntu —

If you run elementary OS 8.x, install your updates and eat your greens, you should be benefitting from the changes listed above (if you don’t have them, go update to get ’em).

But Danielle also gave us an early-look at an exciting new app and a major user-experience change that are in development, planned for a future release.

Let’s take a look at those.