Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

LinuxGizmos.com

M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025

Benchmark

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta

 
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
spin as usual


  
 


 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)

  
many from redhat.com

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your phone's Quick Replies and Smart Actions could get a whole lot more helpful with Android 16

 
Proprietary  Holes and Windows TCO

  
Windows TCO and more

 
Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options

  
The latest Clonezilla live 3.2.2-5 release brings a fresh Debian Sid base

 
5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint

  
Windows has been lagging behind in terms of modern features to the extent that a Linux distro can offer a better user experience

 
6 reasons why Linux is better than ever

  
If you asked PC users about the most accessible OS in the 2010s

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun

  
Hardware picks

 
elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features

  
The elementary OS 8.0.1 release back in March brought an appreciable set of improvements with it

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
OpenBSD – multi-platform BSD-based UNIX-like operating system

  
The OpenBSD project produces a free, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system

 
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard

  
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor

 
GNOME: 2025-05-16 Foundation Report

  
Here’s my attempt at a more concise Foundation Report for my second official week at the Foundation

 
Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization

  
We’re happy to have released gst-dots-viewer

 
This Week in GNOME: #200 Two Hundred

  
What a milestone! We’re thrilled to celebrate the 200th post of This Week in GNOME

 
VeraCrypt and Linux kernel encryption conflict

  
I connected an external hard disk containing an NTFS-formatted VeraCrypt container to my Slimbook Titan machine running Kubuntu 22.04

 
STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

  
Software support includes RockOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution maintained by PLCT Lab

 
In Memoriam: John L. Young, Cryptome Co-Founder

  
John L. Young, who died March 28 at age 89 in New York City

 
Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution

  
The folks who develop Helwan O.S say it’s “designed by devs for devs and creators

 
Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

  
And you’re still gaming. Still winning. Just on Linux

 
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More

  
4 from a GoL Friday

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
many GNU/Linux picks

 
Applications: LibreOffice, Midori, OpenSnitch, BleachBit, Kubernetes

  
software picks

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
Red Hat site mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had

  
Windows 11 was a strange shift in Microsoft's approach to new operating systems

 
Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware and gadgets

 
The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet

  
Linux types mobilize website to help people avoid creating more e-waste

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
BSD: ERSPAN and BSD Now

  
Some BSD news

 
Rust turns 10

  
Rust birthday

 
Games: Stellar Blade, Nubs! Arena, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Redmagic’s 9-inch OLED Android tablet reportedly has a huge battery

 
GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels

  
While I have largely moved on to one of my (too) many other devices

 
Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor

  
The Rockchip RK3588 processor family has been around for a few years now

 
Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps

  
Ubuntu’s “Questing Quokka” has begun its journey to release land

 
Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME

  
Looking for an application to play and organize classical music in Linux? Here’s one working in process

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
In celebration of accessibility

  
Accessibility in the free and open source world is somewhat of a sensitive topic

 
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade

  
Windows 10 support is ending

 
3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]

  
The moral of the story: go static

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

  
The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series for public testing, a major update promising many new features and improvements.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Events Leftovers

  
Educational and more

 
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

  
Linux and more

 
Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More

  
Software news and reviews

 
GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More

  
some GNOME picks

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat's site

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos from today

 
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.

 
Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More

  
only a pair for now

 
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

  
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution

 
Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)

  
Mozilla blew it

 
RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit

  
Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers

 
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

  
After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.

 
Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health

  
The government of Suriname has adopted GNU Health for the Public Healthcare system

 
BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]

  
The demise of Windows is measurable

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android is making stolen phones unusable with enhanced theft protection

 
today's leftovers

  
shows and Ubuntu

 
Security and Fake Security

  
back doors, too

 
IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing

  
IBM at it again

 
Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

  
Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.5, the fifth maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing some new features and many bug fixes.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation

  
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution

 
Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More

  
10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
now outside paywalls

 
Debian's AWKward essential set

  
Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter

 
Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard

  
after Cherry

 
Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]

  
Search soon?

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles