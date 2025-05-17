Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Hardinfo2 offers system information and benchmark for Linux systems - LinuxLinks
Hardinfo2 is based on hardinfo, which has not been updated for more than 10 years. Hardinfo2 is the reboot that was needed.
Hardinfo2 offers System Information and Benchmark for Linux Systems. It is able to obtain information from both hardware and basic software. It can benchmark your system and compare to other machines online.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Candy: walrs - fast colorscheme generator - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Pixyne is a tool to fix your photos - LinuxLinks
Use Pixyne to quickly review your photo folders, safely delete bad and similar shots, fix the shooting dates, crop and adjust photos.
ZeroBrane Studio - lightweight Lua-based IDE for Lua - LinuxLinks
ZeroBrane Studio is a lightweight Lua IDE with code completion, syntax highlighting, live coding, code analyzer, and debugging support for Lua 5.1, Lua 5.2, Lua 5.3, LuaJIT, and other Lua engines.
It is simple and instantly usable for beginners yet feature-rich and extensible for experienced developers. It has a small footprint and is completely customizable with Lua while still including a full IDE feature set including a remote debugger.
This is free and open source software.
JustDD is a USB Image Writer - LinuxLinks
JustDD is a simple graphical tool to write Linux and Windows ISO images to USB drives.
It is designed for ease of use, safety, and flexibility, supporting both direct ISO writing (via dd) and advanced Windows USB preparation.
This is free and open source software.
OpenChrom - software for chromatography, spectrometry and spectroscopy - LinuxLinks
OpenChrom is software for chromatography, spectrometry and spectroscopy. Data from different systems can be imported and analyzed, hence it’s a vendor independent software.
Originally, the intention was to create a ChemStation alternative. Meanwhile, it has become much more.
Generally, it supports to handle GC/MS, GC/FID, HPLC-UV/VIS, FTIR, PCR and NMR data. Originally, OpenChrom was designed to analyze data from analytical pyrolysis, called Py-GC/MS. Thus, it has a strong focus on chromatography and nominal mass spectrometry. In the course of time, additional requirements have been added. More features are already in the pipeline.