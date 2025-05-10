Well, remember that a Tailscale exit node is fundamentally wireguard with some magic sprinkles. It remembers your identity since that is what it’s based on, and automatically switches how it will route your tunnel when it receives a UDP packet from your end. Your device will automatically send such a UDP packet when network conditions change. This can then be “resumed” unlike TCP because it’s not a stream based protocol. In the meanwhile, the requesting server will actually see the exit node’s IP, and so nothing will change for it. The practical consequence is that even if your IP changes, if you’re using a wireguard-based default route VPN (which is what a Tailscale exit node is), you no longer have the above failure condition. Even if things go poorly (and they will, repeatedly), you’ll be able to continue loading a given resource chunk by chunk (albeit with many retries) until you either get there, or a lengthier timeout is hit.