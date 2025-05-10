news
today's howtos
-
How to Fix Date and Time in AlmaLinux using Command line
Are you planning to deploy AlmaLinux as a Desktop OS or server? Do you know how important it is to have the correct date and time on your system to install the updates and other packages correctly?
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix Tor browser flatpak in Flapi
Forum member SteveS reported the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14415
Fixed, see github commit: [...]
-
How to Install Gnumeric on FunOS
If you’re looking for a lightweight and efficient spreadsheet application on FunOS, Gnumeric is an excellent choice. Designed to be fast and require minimal system resources, Gnumeric is a great alternative to heavier office suites like LibreOffice Calc. This article will guide you step-by-step through the process of installing, launching, and uninstalling Gnumeric on FunOS.
-
Chris Done ☛ My blog now runs on a Raspberry Pi at home
I grabbed a Raspberry Pi 5 (highly overpowered for a blog), connected it to my router via gigabit Ethernet, and got it running with a simple SD card for the root file-system. All logs (journald) are moved to tmpfs (‘volatile’ storage mode). The blog itself is sync’d via a webhook from GitHub, and is stored in tmpfs, too. Like this, it should run for a couple years without the SD card wearing out.
-
Chloé Vulquin ☛ Tailscale on the Train
Well, remember that a Tailscale exit node is fundamentally wireguard with some magic sprinkles. It remembers your identity since that is what it’s based on, and automatically switches how it will route your tunnel when it receives a UDP packet from your end. Your device will automatically send such a UDP packet when network conditions change. This can then be “resumed” unlike TCP because it’s not a stream based protocol. In the meanwhile, the requesting server will actually see the exit node’s IP, and so nothing will change for it. The practical consequence is that even if your IP changes, if you’re using a wireguard-based default route VPN (which is what a Tailscale exit node is), you no longer have the above failure condition. Even if things go poorly (and they will, repeatedly), you’ll be able to continue loading a given resource chunk by chunk (albeit with many retries) until you either get there, or a lengthier timeout is hit.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ New Tutorial: Add Audio to Your Embedded Project!
In our newest tutorial, we'll walk you through using the SparkFun Audio Player Breakout in combination with the Qwiic Twist to let you select and play tracks from a microSD card. It's a compact and powerful way to add audio interactivity to your prototype using simple I2C and serial connections.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Run Old DOS Games and Apps Using DOSBox-X
DOSBox-X is an enhanced fork of the original DOSBox emulator, which replicates a complete MS-DOS environment and adds modern features such as better hardware support, customizable UI, long filename support, and improved compatibility with a wide variety of software.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Use Termius SSH Client on Linux
This detailed guide will walk you through the process of installing and using Termius on a Linux system, as well as configuring your first connection.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Beyond APT: Software Management with Flatpak on Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long relied on APT and DEB packages for software management, with Snap becoming increasingly prevalent in recent releases. However, a third contender has risen to prominence in the GNU/Linux world: Flatpak. Designed as a universal software packaging and distribution framework, Flatpak offers a fresh, sandboxed approach to application management that works seamlessly across distributions. In this article, we’ll dive into how to manage software with Flatpak on Ubuntu, providing everything you need to get started, optimize your workflow, and compare it with existing solutions.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tails on Linux
In today’s digital landscape, privacy has become increasingly important for individuals concerned about surveillance, data collection, and online tracking. Tails OS (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) stands as one of the most powerful tools for those seeking anonymity and security in their computing activities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PowerShell on Fedora 42 [Ed: PowerShell is Microsoft/Windows vendor lock-in; better to alter the scripts to bash]
PowerShell has evolved from a Windows-specific scripting solution to a powerful cross-platform tool that GNU/Linux administrators can leverage for automation and system management. With Fedora 42’s recent release, many system administrators and developers are looking to harness PowerShell’s capabilities on this cutting-edge distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSCAP on Manjaro
OpenSCAP stands as one of the most comprehensive open-source security compliance and vulnerability scanning tools available for GNU/Linux systems. For Manjaro users concerned about security compliance and vulnerability assessment, implementing OpenSCAP provides a robust framework for maintaining system integrity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Puppet on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Puppet on CentOS Stream 10. Puppet stands as one of the most powerful configuration management tools available today, enabling system administrators to automate deployment, configuration, and management of services across multiple servers simultaneously.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Compose on Fedora 42
Docker Compose has revolutionized the way developers create and manage multi-container applications. With Fedora 42 being the latest release of this powerful GNU/Linux distribution, many users are looking to harness the capabilities of Docker Compose for their development workflows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BleachBit on CentOS Stream 10. BleachBit stands as a powerful system cleaning utility for GNU/Linux environments, offering users an efficient way to maintain system performance and protect privacy.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GStreamer on Linux Mint 22. GStreamer stands as one of the most powerful multimedia frameworks available for GNU/Linux systems, providing essential functionality for audio and video playback across numerous applications.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install NVM on Ubuntu
NVM is a tool that allows you to install Node.js in your system. With NVM you can easily install any Node.js version on your machine.
Installing NVM on Ubuntu is quite simple, and it can be done easily via the official installer.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install TinyCP on Ubuntu 24.04
TinyCP is a lightweight control panel that allows you to manage your servers. With TinyCP you can manage your servers directly from your browser, from any device as long as you have internet access.
-
Lee Yingtong Li ☛ Foreground segmentation with JBIG2 for improved PDF compression: pdf-segmented
JBIG2 is an efficient image compression format for bi-level (bi-tonal) images, which is supported by the PDF file format and common PDF viewers. To date, tooling for producing documents using JBIG2 (particularly open source tooling) has been limited; I have previously presented file-jbig2pdf, a GIMP plugin for generating PDF files using JBIG2. This suffices for simple black-and-white documents, but does not assist when documents contain both black-and-white text and colour graphics.
In the DjVu format designed specifically for archival, scanned documents can be separated into a black-and-white foreground layer which is losslessly compressed, and a colour background layer which is lossily compressed. This enables more efficient compression. PDF easily supports a similar structure (JBIG2 black-and-white foreground layer, on top of a colour background), and proprietary PDF software (particularly in scanners) can generate analogously structured PDF documents, but I am unaware of any open source software to do so.1
-
Martin Pitt: InstructLab evaluation with Ansible and Wordle
During this quarter, all employees are asked to become familiar with using Hey Hi (AI) technologies. In the last months I explored using Hey Hi (AI) for code editing and pull request reviews, but I’ll write about that separately.
But today is another Red Bait day of learning, so I looked at something more hands-on: Install and run InstructLab on my own laptop again, and experiment with it.
TL/DR: This just reinforced my experience from the last two years about Hey Hi (AI) being too bad and too expensive for what I would expect it to do.
-
IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ LLM Compressor: Optimize LLMs for low-latency deployments
The exponential growth in large language model (LLM) sizes has significantly outpaced improvements in hardware memory. As recent releases like Meta's Llama 4 Scout (109B parameters) and Llama 4 Maverick (400B parameters) show, deploying these massive models on limited hardware, even datacenter-class 80GB GPUs, requires substantial memory and compute optimizations.
-
Network World ☛ How to Use the column Command in Linux | Format Output into Neat Columns Easily
In this Linux tip, Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the "Unix as a Second Language" blog on NetworkWorld, walks you through how to use the column command in Linux to neatly organize your command-line output into formatted columns.
-
-
Android Authority ☛ Running out of memory in Android 16's Linux Terminal? Try this fix
One of the most exciting new features in the second quarterly release of Android 15 is the Linux Terminal app. This app allows you to run full-fledged Linux applications on Android by booting an instance of the Debian distribution within a virtual machine. This virtual machine shares resources and hardware, such as processing power and storage, with the host Android device. By default, the Linux Terminal app is limited to 4GB of memory, which might be insufficient for demanding development workloads. Fortunately, there’s a simple workaround for this limitation.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went
My Surface laptop finally started showing its age, and try as I might, there wasn’t much I could do to improve its performance. So I took the ultimate step: I installed Linux on a Microsoft Surface laptop.