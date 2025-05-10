BSD: FreeBSD 14.3 BETA2, BSDCan, and More

The second Beta build of the 14.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.3-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 14.3-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 14.3-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 14.3-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.3-BETA2 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.3-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.3-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 RPI o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.3-BETA2 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.3-BETA2 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.3-BETA2 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.3" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA1 includes:

o Multiple wifi-related bug fixes.

o A "tcp_do_segment: sent too much" KASSERT will no longer trigger under certain circumstances.

o nuageinit now supports chpasswd.

o xz has been updated to 5.8.1.

o Setting invalid VM sysctl values fails rather than causing a kernel panic.

o mountd(8) now reloads the exports(5) file properly.

o The arm64 kernel.bin file builds reproducible with respect to local.

o The in_systm.h and bpf.h headers are now self-contained.

