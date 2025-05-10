Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.

Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.

KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs

KDE Gear 25.04.1 is here to fix the session restore functionality and the background of the new status bar when using non-Breeze styles in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling application, and fix a crash during logout in the NeoChat Matrix client.

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

(Updated) Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

MeshWalkie Combines ESP32, GNSS, and LoRa in UV-K6 Radio Enclosure

OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.

ASUS Unveils Q870 ATX Motherboard with LGA1851 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Support

ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 10, 2025

Debian Project Leader Wants to Tackle Dormant Packages
Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has unveiled a plan to tackle dormant packages
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director
after Executive Director quit
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
GNOME Replace Totem Video Player with Showtime
Roll credits on Totem, roll camera on Showtime — GNOME developers have officially cast a new video player in GNOME 49, out in September
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.
KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.14.0
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
This is what I’m doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead
Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”
Linux Mint leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today the codename of the next release of the popular, Ubuntu-based Linux Mint distribution, Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara”, along with the codename for LMDE 7.
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
AnduinOS 1.3 is out
 
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming, and Standards
Oregon State University Open Source Lab's path to sustainability
Web Browsers: Raspberry Pi, Feeds, and Firefox
HarmonyOS replacing Windows in China
BSD: FreeBSD 14.3 BETA2, BSDCan, and More
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Microsoft Transmits Malware to Computers, Media Blames the Victims
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Games: Steam Deck, Bridge Constructor, and More
The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)
Android Leftovers
Google Maps lets you customize your car icon on Android Auto and CarPlay – how to do it
5 lightweight operating systems you can use for your next home server
‘End of 10’ Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition
7 Reasons Fedora Might Be a Better Windows Replacement Than Linux Mint
Free and Open Source Software
This Week in Plasma: inhibit sleep while transferring files
How to optimize WINE-run KompoZer on HD screens in Linux
Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
Today in Techrights
Software Leftovers
today's howtos
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat: Automation, Adrian Bridgwater Still Running PR 'Plants' for Red Hat and Others, Some New HowTos
Security Leftovers
Istio 1.26.0 Released
BSD: FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More
PostgreSQL 18 Beta 1 and Moreon Databases
Programming Leftovers
Calibre 8.4 Open-Source Ebook Manager Improves KEPUB Output, Fixes Bugs
Calibre 8.4 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as yet another maintenance update to the Calibre 8.x series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
Android Leftovers
A deleted blog post just revealed Google's next big move for Android
Calibre 8.4 E-book Manager Brings KEPUB Enhancements
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
KDE Gear 25.04.1 Fixes Session Restore in the Dolphin File Manager and Other Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
Monthly News – April 2025
Easily Toggle Ubuntu’s New Wellbeing Reminders On/Off
Best Free and Open Source Software, and many more
Whonix is an anonymous operating system that runs like an app
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
5 surprisingly productive things you can do with the Linux terminal
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, BSD Now, and More
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Games: Europa Universalis V, Slitherine Strategy Bundle, and More
Tux Machines Turns 21 Next Month, Two New Features Added [original]
MX Linux 23.6 brings Debian freshness, without the systemd funk
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fakes or Worse)
Web Browsers and Web Site Building
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Canonical (Ubuntu) Requiring Applicants Take "DEI and Belonging" and Brian Fagioli's Latest LLM Slop About Linux Mint
Interrupt: A Linux based Flipper Zero rival that just launched and is already funded
BSD: OpenBSD in Focus
Databases: PGDay, Neo4j, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Interrupt, Home Assistant, Raspberry Pi Projects, and More
Mozilla: Spying@Mozilla, Sinful Debugging, and Mozilla's Tantek Çelik Running For Re-election in the 2025 W3C Advisory Board (AB) Election
today's howtos
The Linux kernel's PGP Web of Trust
How to Use Your Steam Deck as a Linux PC
Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
As of May 1st, 2025, Canonical has officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka), and now they published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Release of Mesa 25.1.0
Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs
Fwupd 2.0.9 is out today as the ninth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Best Free and Open Source Software
XigmaNAS – storage NAS distribution
Security and Fake Security
CatOS is an open-source Arch-based out-of-the-box Linux distribution
What Is PureOS? A Beginner’s Guide for iOS, Android, and Windows Users
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
I converted this Windows 11 mini PC into a Linux workstation - it was so worth it
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs and More
Red Hat Getting Fanatical About Misleading Buzzwords
today's howtos
Games: Humble Bundle, Proton, and More
Today in Techrights
LWN on Linux Kernel and Programming
Debian debates AI models and the DFSG
