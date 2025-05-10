news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Montana Linux ☛ Image: EBC Model S Odometer after 2 years and 10 months
-
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: An Immersive Motion Rehabilitation Device
When you’ve had some kind of injury, rehabilitation can be challenging. You often need to be careful about how you’re using the affected parts of your body, as well as pursue careful exercises for repair and restoration of function. It can be tedious and tiring work, for patients and treating practitioners alike.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Single Chip Computer For The 8051 Generation
The Intel 8051 series of 8-bit microcontrollers is long-discontinued by its original manufacturer, but lives on as a core included in all manner of more recent chips. It’s easy to understand and program, so it remains a fixture despite much faster replacements appearing.
-
CNX Software ☛ UGOOS SK2 – A 4K Surveillance Giant Google TV box powered by Realtek RTD1325 SoC with 4GB RAM, WiFi 6, Dolby Vision & Atmos
UGOOS SK2 is a 4K Surveillance Giant Google TV (Android TV 12) box powered by a Realtek RTD1325 quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and WiFi 6 connectivity. The TV box features an HDMI 2.1a port that outputs up to 4Kp60 with HDR, an optical S/PDIF audio output, and two USB ports.
-
Hackaday ☛ Web Dashboard And OTA Updates For The ESP32
Today we are happy to present a web-based GUI for making a web-based GUI! If you’re a programmer then web front-end development might not be your bag. But a web-based graphical user interface (GUI) for administration and reporting for your microcontroller device can look very professional and be super useful. The Mongoose Wizard can help you develop a device dashboard for your ESP32-based project.
-
CNX Software ☛ M5Stack Tab5 is a tablet-like ESP32-P4 IoT development kit with a 5-inch touchscreen display and front-facing camera
The M5Stack Tab5 may look like a small tablet, but it’s an ESP32-P4 IoT development kit with a 5-inch touchscreen display, a 2MP front-facing camera, an ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 wireless module, and a range of interfaces.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Showcases Jupiter NX, a RISC-V-Based Alternative to Jetson Nano Modules
Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) PC Delivers 50 TOPS, Runs Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu is one of the leading GNU/Linux distributions for RISC-V hardware thanks to Canonical’s strategic partnerships with companies like DeepComputing – who just announced a powerful new RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) PC running Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The DC-ROMA RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) PC—apologies for the caps, it’s how it’s stylised—is built around the company’s new RISC-V Mainboard II, which is designed for use in the Framework 13″ and 14.2″ laptops.
-
Ubuntu ☛ New 50 TOPS DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC ships with Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 LTS pre-installed
Canonical is excited to announce the launch of DeepComputing’s new 50 TOPS DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC and AI PC Mini with Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 LTS pre-installed. The PC was launched in collaboration with Framework and is powered by ESWIN’s advanced RISC-V AI SoC EIC7702X—featuring 8 SiFive’s high-performance P550 CPU cores .
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SiFive and Kinara Partner to Launch USB-Based X280 RISC-V Vector Development Board
SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications
M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V makes its way into DeepComputing's $349 AI PC
Fans of RISC-V, the open source ISA, can finally get their hands on DeepComputing's DC ROMA RISC-V AI PC. The release also includes an option to buy the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard II as a replacement for the Framework Laptop 13. As of writing, the PC is listed for $399 and is currently sold out. However, the mainboard replacement option is still in stock and listed for $359.
-
Arduino ☛ A single RGB camera turns your palm into a keyboard for mixed reality interaction
This isn’t a new idea, but the execution stands out. It works by pointing a camera at the user’s hands. In mixed reality, the user sees a small keyboard projected on top of their palm. They then use their index finger on their opposite hand to tap the virtual keys. The camera tracks the movement of the index fingertip relative to the palm to determine which virtual keys the user touches.
-
Arduino ☛ ExoKit is a novice-friendly foundation for building powered exoskeletons
ExoKit takes advantage of Dynamixel servo motors, which are easy to source and relatively affordable. Those are compatible with any Arduino development board, but the Saarland team used an Arduino Mega 2560 paired with a Dynamixel shield. That can handle up to six servos. The custom mechanical parts were designed in Autodesk Fusion 360. The models are modifiable to suit different exoskeleton designs and are 3D-printable. Sensors include potentiometers to provide feedback on joint positions and load cells to monitor forces.