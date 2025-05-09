news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
WINE or Emulation
-
ScummVM ☛ Google Summer of Code 2025 – Five Participants are Joining Us This Year
This is yet another exciting year for the ScummVM project as we have five GSoC contributors joining the project this summer.
Ellen Moon will be continuing work on adding Text-to-Speech to more engines. This will increase accessibility for those games that were missing voice-overs. This task will be presented on Ellen's GSoC blog.
-
-
Games
-
Techdirt ☛ Fallout 1 & 2 Source Code Preserved Only Through One Person Refusing To Delete Copies Of It
It can be really amazing just how bad video game companies have been, and currently still are, when it comes to preserving the very culture that they help to create. While groups like GOG are at least attempting to pressure more developers and publishers to take efforts to preserve older games, it’s simply a fact that there is a massive and historical headwind they’re facing. For a long, long time these companies essentially zeroed out any concern about preserving their work in favor of copyright enforcement coupled with a disinterest in their side of the copyright equation.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Dependency of PeasyScan missing in Daedalus
Forum member rcrsn51 is the creator of PeasyScan, a simple little scanner app. It requires the 'scanimage' utility, which is missing in Easy Daedalus. The 'sane-utils' .deb package is required. Reported here:
-
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in April 2025
Debian LTS
This was my hundred-thirtieth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian. During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ Upgrade PostgreSQL from 16 to 17 on Ubuntu 25.04
This article is aimed at those like me who use Ubuntu and PostgreSQL to develop locally on their computer and after the last update to Ubuntu 25.04 they have two versions of PostgreSQL installed.
-
-